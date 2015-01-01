Abstract

I was greatly impressed by the recent study published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing (JAN) by Amit-Aharon, Warshawski and Itzhaki, which delves into the role of sense of coherence (SOC) in workplace violence directed at nurses (Amit-Aharon et al., 2023). Workplace violence (WPV) against healthcare professionals is a pervasive and far-reaching global phenomenon, the resolution of which remains elusive despite the efforts of major international health and workplace safety organizations spanning over two decades. The article authored by Amit-Aharon and colleagues is truly captivating and thought-provoking. It aptly emphasizes the significance of protective factors such as SOC (Amit-Aharon et al., 2023, p. 8), while concurrently shedding light on the inclusion of data from individuals not employed in the health system, thus enriching the study (Amit-Aharon et al., 2023, p. 8). The examination of SOC from the patients' perspective provides substantial value to the research.



Over the course of several years, I have been deeply engrossed in the study of WPV, with a particular focus on emergency nurses (Ramacciati et al., 2021). My endeavours as both a practising nurse and a researcher have led me to develop a comprehensive theoretical model elucidating the dynamics of WPV within emergency departments. The model not only identifies the key variables at play, including precipitating factors, risk factors and antecedents, but also takes into account various interventions and strategies for its mitigation. The outcome of these efforts culminated in the creation of the GAVEN (Global Approach to Violence toward Emergency Nurses) model, which draws upon a synthesis of experiential knowledge and a comprehensive analysis of scholarly literature on the subject matter.



A meticulous review of the global literature convincingly underscores the complexity and multi-layered causality of WPV...

