Citation
Machado GM, Perkins ER, Gerodo TP, Miranda JVM, Sica C, Patrick CJ, de Francisco Carvalho L. J. Behav. Health Serv. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37592048
Abstract
The two broad aims of this study were to (a) investigate how the three traits of the triarchic model-boldness, meanness, and disinhibition-relate to compliance with public health measures, as well as to internalizing and externalizing psychopathology, during a public health crisis, and (b) test for associations between psychopathology and compliance with public health measures. Participants were 947 Brazilian adult females aged 18-75 years who completed measures of the triarchic traits, internalizing and externalizing symptoms/problems, and a COVID-19 behaviors and beliefs questionnaire. Multiple regression and path analyses showed meanness to be the only triarchic trait significantly predictive of compliance with public health measures, in a negative direction, when controlling for the other traits.
Language: en