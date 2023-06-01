Abstract

PURPOSE: Clinicians assessing patients with deliberate self-inflicted amputations face a problem of whether or not to replant. The objective of this study was to summarize the literature on this topic and provide recommendations regarding the acute management of patients following self-inflicted amputations in the upper extremity.



METHODS: Two reviewers searched four databases using the keywords "Upper extremity," "Amputation," and "Self-Inflicted." The reviewers systematically screened and collected data on publications reporting cases of self-inflicted upper-extremity amputations. The findings then were summarized in a narrative fashion.



RESULTS: Twenty-four studies were included. Twenty-nine cases of self-inflicted upper-extremity amputations were reported. There were 25 unilateral and four bilateral extremity amputations. Amputations were most commonly at the hand/wrist (18 patients) and forearm level (6 patients). The amputations were most commonly performed with a saw (9 patients) or a knife (8 patients). Reasons for amputation included psychosis (10 cases), suicide attempt (7 cases), depression (5 cases), and body integrity identity disorder (four cases). Fifteen replantations were performed; all were successful. Reasons for not pursuing replantation were related to injury factors (ie, multilevel injury, prolonged ischemia, damaged part) rather than patient-level factors. Two patients with replantable extremities declined replantation, both of whom had body integrity identity disorder. Of the patients who underwent replantation, none expressed regret.



CONCLUSIONS: The literature shows that patients experiencing psychosis or depression committed self-harm during an acute psychiatric decompensation, and once medically and psychiatrically stabilized, expressed satisfaction with their replanted limb. Surgeons should not consider psychiatric decompensation a contraindication to replantation and should be aware of patients with body integrity identity disorder who consciously may elect to undergo revision amputation. When presented with patients experiencing psychiatric decompensation who refuse replantation/are not competent, surgeons should seek emergency assistance from the psychiatry team to determine the best management of a self-inflicted amputation. TYPE OF STUDY: Systematic Review, Level V.

Language: en