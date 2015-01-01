Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the association between workplace violence and sickness absenteeism.



METHODS: We analyzed the data from the fifth and sixth waves of the Korean Working Conditions Surveys. Individuals aged under 18 years and self-employed or unpaid family workers were excluded. Descriptive statistics, chi-square tests, and multiple logistic regression analysis were conducted.



RESULTS: After adjusting for sociodemographic, occupational, and job-related characteristics, we found that the workers who had experienced workplace violence had higher rates of sickness absenteeism, especially when the perpetrator of violence was a co-worker.



CONCLUSIONS: Daily contact with the perpetrator at the workplace can cause distress and recollection of painful memories; thus, the aftermath of being harassed inside the workplace can be even more devastating than the event itself. A sensitive approach to recognizing the perpetrators of violence is needed.

Language: en