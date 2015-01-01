Abstract

Adolescents involved in juvenile legal system are at increased risk for self-cutting behavior, however, correlates associated with elevated risk remain underresearched, particularly among youth with first involvement with the court. This study utilized an epidemiological two-year longitudinal study involving 401 adolescents at first contact with the court (M(age) = 14.47; SD(age) = 1.94 years; 43% female; 42% Latinx/Hispanic) and an involved caregiver. Study aims examined key prospective psychosocial correlates of self-cutting behavior. Baseline assessments captured individual and family level risk and protective factors; self-cutting behavior was assessed longitudinally every four months post-baseline for 24 months. Psychosocial correlates of self-cutting behavior included adolescent affect dysregulation, post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, impulsive decision making, anxiety and depression symptoms. Significant protective factors included positive communication with caregiver and family, higher self-esteem, and having a caring and supportive family. These findings suggest that internalizing symptoms as well as difficulties with emotion regulation and impulsive decision making are correlated with heightened risk for self-cutting behavior among adolescents involved in the juvenile legal system. The findings also suggest that individual and family level protective factors, like positive communication and a supportive family, are associated with decreased risk for self-cutting behavior among adolescents at first contact with the court.



Keywords: Juvenile Justice

Language: en