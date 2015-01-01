Abstract

Suicide is the leading cause of death among Australian young people, yet rates of help-seeking for suicidal ideation and behaviors in this population are concerningly low. In this study, the relationships between parental suicide stigma, parental suicide literacy, and their attitudes and intentions toward seeking professional help for their child if they were to express thoughts of suicide are investigated. Understanding this influence is critical given parents are key facilitators of their child's access to and engagement with professional mental health services. An online survey was administered to 302 parents of children aged-12-18 (M(age) = 45.36, SD(age) = 6.23; 91.4% female). Parental suicide stigma was significantly associated with more negative help-seeking attitudes and lower help-seeking intentions. Other significant predictors of more positive help-seeking attitudes included parental self-efficacy and having a child with no history of suicidal ideation. Higher help-seeking intentions were associated with female gender, living in an urban area, and positive help-seeking attitudes. Parental suicide literacy was not significantly associated with help-seeking. Practically, outcomes of this study may inform the development and implementation of targeted education programs to increase parental help-seeking for their children.

