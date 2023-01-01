Abstract

BACKGROUND: Weighted-ball velocity training programs are popular but may be associated with increased injury risk. The purpose of this study was to determine the current frequency of these programs, as well as their association with range of motion, strength, velocity, injury, and utilization in high school baseball pitchers.



METHODS: This was a multicenter, prospective, community-based study including high schools from the Northeastern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Western regions of the United States. Preseason pitchers were surveyed about their use of weighted ball velocity programs and history of injury. Preseason pitchers underwent standardized physical examinations and pitch velocity was measured. During a single high school season, pitch counts and injury incidence were prospectively collected.



RESULTS: In total, 115 pitchers were recruited, of whom 63% had participated in a weighted ball program. There were no differences in range of motion or strength between groups who used weighted balls and those who did not. Pitchers that utilized weighted ball programs demonstrated a higher average fastball velocity (114.26 vs. 106.22 km/h [71 vs. 66 mph]; P <.001) as well as peak fastball velocity (115.87 vs. 109.44 km/h [72 vs. 68 mph]; P =.001) compared to those that did not use weighted ball programs. Pitchers that utilized weighted ball programs were no more likely to be single-sport athletes (44%) than those who were multisport athletes (49%, P =.667). Within the group who had used a weighted ball program 29% (13/45) reported a history of injury and within the group who had not used a weighted ball program 25% (10/40) reported a history of injury (P =.687). As only a single injury occurred in the entire cohort, comparison of injury rates could not be completed.



CONCLUSION: In this prospective study, the majority of high school pitchers reported using weighted ball programs to increase velocity, and these programs were associated with increased average and peak velocity compared to pitchers who did not use weighted ball programs. There were no significant differences in injury history between the 2 groups. Further study is necessary to understand the injury risk associated with weighted ball programs.

