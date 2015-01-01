|
Citation
|
Jewkes R, Mahlangu P. Lancet Glob. Health 2023; 11(9): e1321-e1322.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37591571
|
Abstract
|
Violence against women adversely affects the exposed women's physical and mental health, as well as affecting children who witness abuse in the home. Mothers exposed to intimate partner violence (IPV) have been shown to have poorer connectedness to and communication with their children than mothers not exposed to IPV, and to use more harsh and neglectful parenting. Men's perpetration of IPV is also associated with harsh and poorer parenting, but has been less often studied. Many of the other factors associated with poorer parenting--including poverty, substance abuse, and maternal or paternal depression--are also risk factors for IPV, which underscores the value of longitudinal research and elucidation of the temporal sequence of exposures in understanding this area. Most research is currently based on cross-sectional research from high-income countries, which leaves unanswered questions around the interconnections between, and the relative importance of, different risk factors for and drivers of poorer parenting. Understanding the relationship between IPV and parenting is important for interventions to strengthen parenting, and thus contributes towards ending the intergenerational cycling of violence.
Language: en