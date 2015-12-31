Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is highly prevalent in low-income and middle-income countries and has been a major obstacle towards reaching global health targets for women and children. We aimed to investigate cross-sectional and longitudinal associations between IPV victimisation and maternal parenting practices of young children in a population-based birth cohort study in Brazil.



METHODS: The 2015 Pelotas Birth Cohort is an ongoing, prospective cohort, including all hospital births occurring between Jan 1 and Dec 31, 2015, in the city of Pelotas, Brazil. When children were aged 4 years, mothers reported on emotional, physical, and sexual IPV victimisation in the past 12 months. Parenting outcomes were assessed through filming the mother and child in interactive tasks at age 4 years and maternal interviews at ages 4 years and 6-7 years. Interactive tasks were filmed at the Centre for Epidemiological Research facilities. Directly observed outcomes included negative (eg, coercive) and positive (eg, sensitivity and reciprocity) parenting interactions independently coded by a team of psychologists. Self-reported parenting was measured using the subscales on quality of parent-child relationship, positive encouragement, parental consistency, and coercive behaviour of the Parenting and Family Adjustment Scales questionnaire. Unadjusted and adjusted linear regression analyses were performed to assess the associations.



FINDINGS: Of the 4275 livebirths enrolled in the cohort, 3730 mother-child dyads were included in our analytical sample at age 4 years and 3292 at age 6-7 years. After adjusting for all potential confounders, emotional IPV and physical or sexual IPV were associated with the following self-reported parenting outcomes: poor parent-child relationship quality (emotional IPV: p=0·011), lower parental consistency (emotional IPV: p<0·001, physical or sexual IPV: p=0·0053), and more coercive behaviour (emotional IPV: p<0·001, physical or sexual IPV: p=0·0071) at age 4 years. Associations were not observed for self-reported positive encouragement and filmed parenting outcomes in fully adjusted models. Longitudinally, IPV at age 4 years predicted similar outcomes when children were aged 6-7 years.



INTERPRETATION: In this large cohort study, maternal IPV victimisation was consistently associated with poorer parent-child relationship, decreased parental consistency, and increased harsh parenting reported by mothers of young children. As well as initiatives to prevent IPV, parenting interventions focused on supporting the capacity of caregivers to provide nurturing care delivered at key stages early in the life course are crucial. FUNDING: Wellcome Trust. TRANSLATION: For the Portuguese translation of the abstract see Supplementary Materials section.

Language: en