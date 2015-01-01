Abstract

Despite growing appreciation that traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an important public health burden, our understanding of the psychiatric and behavioural consequences of TBI remains limited. These changes are particularly detrimental to a person's sense of self, their relationships and their participation in the wider community, and they continue to have devastating individual and cumulative effects long after TBI. This Review relates specifically to TBIs that confer objective clinical or biomarker evidence of structural brain injury; symptomatic head injuries without such evidence are outside the scope of this article. Common psychiatric, affective and behavioural sequelae of TBI and their proposed underlying mechanisms are outlined, along with a brief overview of current treatments. Suggestions for how scientists and clinicians can work together in the future to address the chasms in clinical care and knowledge are discussed in depth.

