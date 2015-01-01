Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Child abuse should be considered in cases of sudden unexpected infant death (SUID). Postmortem skeletal surveys (PM-SS) are recommended to evaluate for abusive fractures in SUID. Little is known about the yield of PM-SS among infants presenting to emergency care with SUID. Our objectives were to (1) describe the presentation and care of infants with SUID at a tertiary children's hospital emergency department and (2) report PM-SS use and findings.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective study of infants younger than 12 months with SUID presenting to an urban emergency department from 2007 to 2019. We describe their presentation and care, including PM-SS performance and findings, referrals to the medical examiner, and reports to child protective services (CPS). We assessed for associations between race, payer, and presentation with reports to CPS.



RESULTS: Of 73 infants with SUID, concern for unsafe sleep was documented in 45 (61.6%) and 71 (97.3%) underwent cardiopulmonary resuscitation by a medical professional. All 73 (100%) underwent PM-SS and were referred to the medical examiner. Twelve definite fractures (11 rib, 1 classic metaphyseal lesion) and 8 possible fractures (7 rib, 1 classic metaphyseal lesion) were identified among 6 (8.2%) infants. Forty-three (58.9%) were reported to CPS. There were no associations between race, payer, age, or history of unsafe sleep and CPS reports.



CONCLUSIONS: One in 12 cases of SUID had a possible and/or definite fracture identified on plain radiography. Multicenter studies are needed to compare yield across different postmortem imaging modalities and populations.

