Citation
Sharma B, Obeid J, DeMatteo C, Noseworthy MD, Timmons BW. Pediatr. Exerc. Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Human Kinetics Publishers)
DOI
PMID
37591503
Abstract
PURPOSE: Concussion management is shifting away from a rest-is-best approach, as data now suggest that exercise-is-medicine for this mild brain injury. Despite this, we have limited data on habitual physical activity following concussion. Therefore, our objective was to quantify accelerometer-measured physical activity and sedentary time in children with concussion (within the first month of injury) and healthy controls. We hypothesized that children with concussion would be less active than their healthy peers.
Keywords
brain injury; accelerometery; sport medicine; sport science