Gao Y, Liu X, Liu J, Wang H. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2023; 16: 3219-3230.
PURPOSE: Symptoms of depression increase during adolescence as do nonsuicidal self-injurious behaviors (NSSI). The present study aimed to investigate how self-criticism interacted with the effects of stressful life events on depressive symptoms and NSSI and whether self-compassion would buffer these negative effects.
depressive symptoms; nonsuicidal self-injury; self-compassion; self-criticism; stressful life events