Abstract

Abuse has many forms. Its societal impact is substantial. Abused patients are insufficiently identified as such. Mistreatment represents a real challenge for our societies and for the medical profession in particular. The emergency physician is on the front line to identify, assess and refer the abused patients. Knowledge of the typology of abuse, the legal framework and the local resources at his disposal allows him to treat and guide safely the victim.



La maltraitance est une violence aux multiples formes avec un impact sociétal considérable. Souvent taboue, elle est insuffisamment identifiée. Elle représente un véritable défi pour nos sociétés et pour le corps médical en particulier. L'urgentiste est en première ligne pour identifier, évaluer et orienter les patients victimes de maltraitance. Une connaissance du mode de présentation, du cadre juridique et des ressources locales à disposition permettent d'orienter la victime en toute sécurité.

