Citation
Guillet M, Chavier J, Ramlawi M. Rev. Med. Suisse 2023; 19(837): 1443-1447.
Vernacular Title
La maltraitance : conduite à tenir aux urgences
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37589576
Abstract
Abuse has many forms. Its societal impact is substantial. Abused patients are insufficiently identified as such. Mistreatment represents a real challenge for our societies and for the medical profession in particular. The emergency physician is on the front line to identify, assess and refer the abused patients. Knowledge of the typology of abuse, the legal framework and the local resources at his disposal allows him to treat and guide safely the victim.
Language: fr
Keywords
Humans; Male; Knowledge; *Emergency Service, Hospital; *Medicine