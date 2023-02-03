Abstract

Most learn-to-swim programmes are undertaken in one location (often a swimming pool), which is potentially less effective than learning across a range of aquatic places and contexts. Water safety education delivered in multiple environments may improve skill development and transfer. We investigated whether a combined pool and open water programme improves children's knowledge and skills. Sixty-six children (7 - 11 years old, 34 males, 32 females) participated, of which 40 undertook a 5-day education intervention (two days in a pool, one day each at a harbour, beach, river) and 26 were controls. The skills taught and assessed were: continuous 5-minute swimming, floating and treading water, underwater swimming, and a water safety quiz. Skill competency was assessed in a harbour before, immediately after, and approximately one month after the education programme. The number of children in the education group demonstrating high competency increased after the intervention (i.e., quiz = +20%, swim = +22%, floating/treading water = +37%, underwater swim = +29%) Furthermore, performance of the skills was generally improved when combined and adapted in a self-rescue transfer activity. The control group also improved in 3 out of 4 of the tasks, however their knowledge (quiz) performance decreased. Our findings indicate that teaching children water safety in several aquatic environments improved skill competency and transfer. Water safety education should be undertaken in a range of representative environments to promote skill transfer and thereby reduce the risk of drowning in open water. Education providers should consider opportunities to extend pool-based programmes to include exposure to open water environments.

Language: en