Abstract

In Egypt, the construction industry employs about 20% of the total work force in the local market. The health and safety (H&S) performance evaluation is adopted mainly to control H&S risks in construction sites. As such, there is a need to measure the safety performance in construction sites in a way that is proactive rather than just relying on interactive procedures. The main goal of this study is to develop an indicator to evaluate safety performance on construction sites. This is achieved through two basic steps. First, factors that affect safety performance in construction projects are determined by reviewing literature and conducting personal interviews. A total of 47 factors were collected. Then, a questionnaire was conducted to determine the most important factors that affect the H&S of construction projects in Egypt. The incentives and safety training were among the most important factors. Second, an index to evaluate safety performance has been developed. The purpose of this evaluation is to create a determinate through which construction sites safety could be assessed. The proposed model will be a useful tool to assist project managers and safety inspectors to assess safety performance in construction sites and thus help build safety regulations.

Language: en