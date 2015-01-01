Abstract

This article discusses the controversial issue of gun control and its impact on mass shootings and mental health, particularly on children and adolescents. The Second Amendment has led to an increase in improper use of firearms, with gun deaths increasing every year. The psychological effects of mass shootings, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, can have long-lasting impacts on children and adolescents. They may experience trauma, anxiety, fear, and social isolation. Witnessing such events can lead to difficulties in managing day-to-day activities and mental health problems. To support children and adolescents after a mass shooting, it is important to ensure that they feel safe and secure, increase security measures in schools and other public places, and provide counseling and therapy services to help them process their trauma and manage their anxiety and other mental health issues. Addressing gun violence is essential in preventing mass shootings from occurring and reducing their impact on young people's mental health.



Presented at:

2nd International Conference on Education, Psychology, Humanities and Historical Research (EPHHR 2023)



SafetyLit Note:

See also: Cimolai V, Schmitz J, Snood AB. Effects of mass shootings on the mental health of children and adolescents. Curr. Psychiatr. Ther. 2021; 23(3): e12. DOI: 10.1007/s11920-021-01222-2

Language: en