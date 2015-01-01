Abstract

The current study examined the longitudinal associations among posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, depressive symptoms, and academic burnout in a sample of survivors aged 12 to 20 years following the Wenchuan earthquake. The present study had a longitudinal design. A total of 788 participants (M(age) = 15.03 years, SD = 1.64; 54.8 % female) completed measures of PTSD symptoms, depressive symptoms, and academic burnout at 12, 18, and 24 months after the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake in China. The results showed that the only cross-lagged effects from PTSD to depressive symptoms, from academic burnout to depressive symptoms or from PTSD symptoms to academic burnout at the first interval and the second interval were significant. Furthermore, the longitudinal associations among PTSD symptoms, depressive symptoms, and academic burnout remained consistent between the different age groups but varied across genders. That is, in male adolescents, only the cross-lagged effects from PTSD symptoms to depressive symptoms and from PTSD symptoms to academic burnout at the first and second intervals were significant. In female adolescents, only the cross-lagged effects from academic burnout to depressive symptoms and from academic burnout to PTSD symptoms at the first and second intervals were significant. Finally, these findings highlight that academic burnout is a useful target for psychological service providers to alleviate PTSD and depressive symptoms in adolescents in a post-disaster context. In addition, PTSD symptoms may also negatively affect adolescents' performance at school.

Language: en