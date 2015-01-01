Abstract

This review evaluates the strength of evidence for school-based mental health and suicide prevention programs that meet the legal eligibility criteria of the Suicide Training and Awareness Nationally Delivered for Universal Prevention Act of 2021 (STANDUP Act). Included studies were aggregated by program and a program's overall body of evidence was evaluated using the LEGEND system. Requirements for implementation were also documented. We identified 29 studies, which, when aggregated, encompassed 12 unique programs that meet the statute's evidence-based criteria. All four outcomes described in the statute were measured, with help-seeking being the most commonly measured. Two programs were assigned a high level of evidence in decreasing suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The findings serve as a resource for school officials in identifying evidence-based mental health and suicide prevention programs and understanding the resources needed for implementation.

