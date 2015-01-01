|
Citation
Leer J, Lopez Boo F, Norman S. Child Dev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37593969
Abstract
Political violence affects more than 25% of children globally, yet little is known about how to support positive adaptation among conflict-affected children. Using a sample of 3797 Nicaraguan child-caregiver dyads (M(AgeTime1) = 1.5 years, M(AgeTime2) = 5.9 years; 51% male), this registered report used a novel quasi-experimental approach to examine how exposure to political violence relates to child and caregiver outcomes, and to test three policy-relevant moderators: participation in a large-scale home visit parenting program, household economic disruption, and media exposure.
Language: en