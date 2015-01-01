SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

George SS, Henderson H, Flippin M, Stolzenberg SN, Lyon TD. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10775595231196096

37594398

This study examined the role of character evidence and other issues in criminal appeals of child sexual abuse (CSA) convictions. Character evidence includes uncharged acts and character witnesses who testify to another's reputation or opinion and is offered to prove an individual's propensities. Examining 168 appellate court opinions reviewing CSA convictions between 2005 and 2015 in Maricopa County, Arizona, we found that when specific types of evidence were at issue, they were most often character evidence issues (49%). However, appellate courts virtually never reversed convictions (n = 5), and when defendants did obtain relief, the reduction in charges or in sentences was minor. Of the small number of opinions that were published (n = 4), all focused on character evidence, including the single case reviewed by the Arizona Supreme Court. However, close examination of the published cases suggested they effected only modest change.


Language: en

child sexual abuse; court testimony; legal aspects

