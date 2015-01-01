Abstract

Socioeconomic situations in young people's families and communities make them more vulnerable to suicidal ideations. The Youth Helpline has made a significant difference in youth's lives and livelihoods by addressing their social and economic needs with positive mental health support. The quantitative and qualitative data validate the micro- and macro-level impact of the Youth Helpline in Puducherry. However, the multi-stakeholder model faces challenges in ensuring accountability, particularly from government partners. This paper highlights how direct intervention on the socio-economic determinants of youth suicidal ideation has positively affected youth mental health and reduced suicidal ideation in Puducherry. Social identity-based inequalities and access and affordability to mental health services are the major contributors to youth mental health problems. This paper critically discusses the Youth Helpline's multi-stakeholder process and youth-led approach to addressing socio-economic determinants, as well as the Helpline's impact on youth mental health.

