Abstract

Background Bicycle helmet use has a known protective health benefit; yet, pediatric populations have suboptimal helmet rates, which increases the risk of severe injuries. It is imperative to have an updated assessment of behavioral social disparities and for providers to be aware of them to better counsel patients. The study objective was to identify social determinants correlated with helmet use in children involved in bicycle accidents. Based on previous literature, we hypothesized that higher socioeconomic status, female sex, and Caucasian race were associated with increased helmet use.



METHODS A retrospective case series of 140 pediatric cases of bicycle-related traumas assessing helmet status. Participants presented to the emergency room with injuries due to a bicycle-related trauma and were subsequently admitted to the University of North Carolina (UNC) Hospital System in Chapel Hill, North Carolina (NC), from June 2006 to May 2020. The Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved study comprised a retrospective chart review of 140 cases from the pediatric (<18 years of age) trauma database with coding indicating bicycle-related injury. Zip codes were used to approximate the median household income utilizing the Proximity One government database. The primary exposure was helmet status, which was determined from the electronic record chart review. The hypothesis was formulated before the start of the study. The main outcomes measured in the study included age, sex, race, helmet status, zip code, insurance status, injury types, and mortality.



RESULTS There were a total of 140 study participants, of which 35 were female and 105 were male. Males comprised 79.6% of the non-helmeted group, while females were in the minority in both helmet status groups, with 65.7% still being non-helmeted. Additionally, 51.9% of patients who were helmeted used private insurance, and 59.3% of those non-helmeted used public insurance. Of the 71 head injuries, 88.7% were non-helmeted. Principally, this study found that 80.7% of children involved in a bicycle-related accident were not helmeted. Conclusions Despite NC legislation mandating that children under 16 years of age wear helmets while operating bicycles, many children injured in bicycle-related trauma are not complying with this requirement. This study demonstrates that specific populations have decreased rates of helmet usage and emphasize the continued need to monitor helmet behaviors.

