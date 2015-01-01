Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls and their incapacitating effects are a significant concern for older people, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Falls are a significant concern among older people which requires immediate public health action. The current study examines multiple fall risk factors among community-dwelling older people in Kerala, India, to devise prevention strategies.



METHODS: A cross-sectional survey was conducted between April and May 2020 among the community-dwelling older population aged 60 and above. Data was collected through door-knock surveys using standardized scales. Fall history and associated risks were the primary outcome variables, whereas behavioral and cognitive risk factors of depression, anxiety and stress were the other factors.



RESULTS: The study included 301 older people (aged over 60) from 573 households and found the prevalence of falls in the last year was 37.5%. Older women with moderate levels of physical activity, cognitive symptoms of anxiety and stress, and who are unemployed had higher chances of falls risk. Further, older people with higher functional disability and average and below self-rated health had higher chances of fall risk in the current population. Anxiety was the only significant risk factor which was statistically significant in multiple regression model.



CONCLUSION: The older population with a combined risk of behavioral and cognitive factors is at higher odds of fall-related risk in Kerala.

Language: en