Devassy SM, Scaria L. Heliyon 2023; 9(8): e18737.
BACKGROUND: Falls and their incapacitating effects are a significant concern for older people, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Falls are a significant concern among older people which requires immediate public health action. The current study examines multiple fall risk factors among community-dwelling older people in Kerala, India, to devise prevention strategies.
India; Behavioral factors; Community-dwelling older people; Fall risk factors; Psychological risk