Hussein MA, Nallani R, Jenkins PM, Haake RS, Perinjelil V, Cranford J, Campbell A, Dryden A, Kenney S, Herdman K, Dombrowski A, Sachwani-Daswani G. Injury 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37596120
INTRODUCTION: Suicide claims many lives globally, each year. For every person that dies by suicide, multitudes more attempt it. A national shortage of psychiatrists may prevent many individuals from receiving timely mental health care. For many individuals, the primary entry point into the healthcare system is through the emergency department. The trauma service frequently treats patients with severe self-inflicted injuries and for many this is not the first time. This represents an opportunity for intervention to disrupt the cycle and prevent future death.
Prevention; Trauma; Mental health; Telemedicine; Intentional self-harm; Interdisciplinary