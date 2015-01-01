Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the most serious social problems in Korea. We examined suicidal ideation factors among Korean youth.



METHODS: For risk factor identification, data from the 2008 and 2018 Korean Youth Panel Survey were analyzed (n =6,568) using univariate multiple logistic regression analysis. Negative life events, feelings of hopelessness, early-life adversity, alcohol consumption, smoking, counseling experience, perceived stress, and current health status were independent variables, whereas suicidal ideation was the dependent variable.



RESULTS: Proximal (negative life events and feelings of hopelessness), distal (early-life adversities significantly influenced suicidal ideation), and health-related (alcohol consumption, counseling experience, perceived stress, and current health status) factors significantly influenced suicidal ideation among Korean youth.



CONCLUSION: Mental health professionals must include distal risk factors, along with the common proximal and health-related risk factors, to provide targeted interventions.

Language: en