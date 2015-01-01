SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Park D, Ha J. Iran. J. Public Health 2023; 52(7): 1367-1377.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)

DOI

10.18502/ijph.v52i7.13238

PMID

37593516

PMCID

PMC10430411

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the most serious social problems in Korea. We examined suicidal ideation factors among Korean youth.

METHODS: For risk factor identification, data from the 2008 and 2018 Korean Youth Panel Survey were analyzed (n =6,568) using univariate multiple logistic regression analysis. Negative life events, feelings of hopelessness, early-life adversity, alcohol consumption, smoking, counseling experience, perceived stress, and current health status were independent variables, whereas suicidal ideation was the dependent variable.

RESULTS: Proximal (negative life events and feelings of hopelessness), distal (early-life adversities significantly influenced suicidal ideation), and health-related (alcohol consumption, counseling experience, perceived stress, and current health status) factors significantly influenced suicidal ideation among Korean youth.

CONCLUSION: Mental health professionals must include distal risk factors, along with the common proximal and health-related risk factors, to provide targeted interventions.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Risk factors; Psychological trauma; Data study; Korean youth

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print