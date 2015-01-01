Abstract

This study sought to provide prevalence data for mental health (MH) diagnoses and psychotropic medication prescriptions among individuals in foster care and to examine their relationships with physical health status, maltreatment type, placement type, and demographic variables. Data were retrieved from electronic health records for 3,067 patients seen at integrated pediatric primary care clinics serving individuals in care. Descriptive and bivariate statistics for presence of MH diagnoses and psychotropic medication prescription were calculated. Multivariable zero-inflated negative binomial regressions were used to assess relationships. Half (50.0%) of patients had at least one MH diagnosis; trauma and stressor-related (31.5%) and attention deficit hyperactivity (22.6%) disorders were most common. 27.8% of patients were prescribed at least 1 psychotropic medication. Complex chronic physical health, having 1 and 2 or more maltreatment exposures, and being 6-11 and 12-20 years of age had significantly higher rates of having a MH diagnosis while being female, Black, Hispanic, and other race were significantly associated with lower rates. Patients with at least 1 MH diagnosis that had complex chronic physical health status, experienced sexual abuse, and were 6-11 and 12-20 years of age had significantly higher rates of psychotropic medication prescription while shelter and kinship placement and female gender were significantly associated with lower rates.



FINDINGS suggest that initial and ongoing MH screening is vital for individuals in care so that appropriate interventions can be offered.



RESULTS support implementing strategies designed to increase access to MH services for this population, such as integrated care and child psychiatry consult programs. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s40653-023-00547-9.

Language: en