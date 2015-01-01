|
Citation
|
McLeigh JD, Malthaner LQ, Tovar MC, Khan M. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2023; 16(3): 745-757.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37593050
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
This study sought to provide prevalence data for mental health (MH) diagnoses and psychotropic medication prescriptions among individuals in foster care and to examine their relationships with physical health status, maltreatment type, placement type, and demographic variables. Data were retrieved from electronic health records for 3,067 patients seen at integrated pediatric primary care clinics serving individuals in care. Descriptive and bivariate statistics for presence of MH diagnoses and psychotropic medication prescription were calculated. Multivariable zero-inflated negative binomial regressions were used to assess relationships. Half (50.0%) of patients had at least one MH diagnosis; trauma and stressor-related (31.5%) and attention deficit hyperactivity (22.6%) disorders were most common. 27.8% of patients were prescribed at least 1 psychotropic medication. Complex chronic physical health, having 1 and 2 or more maltreatment exposures, and being 6-11 and 12-20 years of age had significantly higher rates of having a MH diagnosis while being female, Black, Hispanic, and other race were significantly associated with lower rates. Patients with at least 1 MH diagnosis that had complex chronic physical health status, experienced sexual abuse, and were 6-11 and 12-20 years of age had significantly higher rates of psychotropic medication prescription while shelter and kinship placement and female gender were significantly associated with lower rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Prevalence; Mental health; Mental disorders; Foster care; Psychotropic medication