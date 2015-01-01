|
Lagdon S, Klencakova L, Schubotz D, Shannon C, Tully MA, Armour C, Jordan JA. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2023; 16(3): 537-545.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37593053
Coercive control and related research have progressed significantly in the past number of years, with an ever-growing evidence base adding to its construct. However, currently there is a lack of evidence on young people's knowledge and understanding of coercive control. We included a module of questions in the 2020 Northern Ireland Young Life and Life and Times survey (n = 2,069) with the aim of capturing baseline measurable data on understanding of coercive control within intimate relationships among 16-year olds. Only 16% (n = 325) of respondents had heard of the term coercive control and knew what it meant.
Language: en
Young People; Intimate Partner Violence; Coercive Control