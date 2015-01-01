Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury is a burgeoning mental health concern amongst post-secondary students. In the present study, the link between posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) was examined among post-secondary students over time, while accounting for the role of co-occurring depressive symptoms. Participants were 841 first-year university students with self-reported lifetime histories of trauma who reported on traumatic experiences, PTSS, depressive symptoms, and NSSI at three time points over the course of their first year of university. This study also included exploratory correlational analyses of the relation among PTSS and motivations for NSSI engagement. As expected, PTSS predicted NSSI engagement among students within and across time, though effects were small. The strongest correlations were among PTSS and engaging in NSSI for the purposes of fulfilling self-punishment desires and anti-dissociation (e.g., to reduce feelings of numbness). This study provides further support for theories underscoring NSSI as a means of coping with intra- and interpersonal distress among post-secondary students experiencing stressful life events, such as trauma.

Language: en