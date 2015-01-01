Abstract

This study is an investigation of the associations of time spent in different screen time activities with bullying among Brazilian adolescents. In this cross-sectional study, adolescents answered questions related to bullying in the past 30 days and reported the weekly volume of screen time spent studying, working, watching videos, playing video games, and using social media applications. Multilevel logistic regression models were used. Our results indicate that higher social media use was associated with higher odds of bullying victimization among males but not females. Excessive use of screen time for work and social media purposes was associated with a higher likelihood of bullying victimization.

