Lamontagne SJ, Zabala PK, Zarate CAJ, Ballard ED. Neurosci. Biobehav. Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.neubiorev.2023.105361

37595649

Although suicide is a leading cause of preventable death worldwide, current prevention efforts have failed to substantively mitigate suicide risk. Suicide research has traditionally relied on subjective reports that may not accurately differentiate those at high versus minimal risk. This narrative review supports the inclusion of objective task-based measures in suicide research to complement existing subjective batteries. The article: 1) outlines risk factors proposed by contemporary theories of suicide and highlights recent empirical findings supporting these theories; 2) discusses ongoing challenges associated with current risk assessment tools and their ability to accurately evaluate risk factors; and 3) analyzes objective laboratory measures that can be implemented alongside traditional measures to enhance the precision of risk assessment. To illustrate the potential of these methods to improve our understanding of suicide risk, the article reviews how acute stress responses in a laboratory setting can be modeled, given that stress is a major precipitant for suicidal behavior. More precise risk assessment strategies can emerge if objective measures are implemented in conjunction with traditional subjective measures.


suicide; laboratory tasks; objective measures; risk mitigation; stress response

