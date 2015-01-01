|
Citation
Huang Y, Gan X, Jin X, Wei Z, Cao Y, Ke H. PLoS One 2023; 18(8): e0290452.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
DOI
PMID
37594975
PMCID
Abstract
Few empirical studies have specifically examined the underlying mechanisms of the "healthy context paradox" in Chinese cultural context. By constructing a moderated mediation model, the present study investigated the relationship between bullying victimization and academic adjustment, as well as the mediating effects of subjective well-being and the moderating role of classroom-level victimization. A sample of 631 adolescents (Mage = 13.75, SD = 0.74, 318 boys) were recruited from four schools in Hubei, Southern China.
Language: en