Abstract

BACKGROUND: The World Health Organization (WHO) has published estimates revealing that around one out of every three women across the globe has been a victim of either physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner or non-partner throughout their lifetime. The available evidence on intimate partner violence in East Africa is limited Consequently, the objective of this study was to evaluate the occurrence and factors linked to intimate partner violence in East Africa.



METHODS: The study utilized the most recent data from the Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) conducted between 2011 and 2018/19 in 11 countries in Eastern Africa. A total of 59,000 women were included in the study. Descriptive and inferential statistics were used to exmine factors associated with IPV. A mixed effect robust Poisson regression model was fitted to identify factors associated with intimate partner violence. The adjusted prevalence ratio (aPR) and its corresponding 95% confidence interval (CI) were employed to determine the presence of a significant association between intimate partner violence and the independent variables.



RESULTS: In this study, the prevalence of intimate partner violence in East Africa was 43.72% with 95% CI 43.32% to 44.12%. In the mixed effect robust Poisson regression model:-Marital status, working status, parity, sex of household headed, wealth index, community poverty, and residence, were significantly associated with intimate partner violence.



CONCLUSION: The prevalence of intimate partner violence in East Africa is high as compared to the global prevalence 30%, which hinders The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically goal 5, aim to attain gender equality and empower women and girls worldwide by the year 2030 Women being previously married and cohabitated, working, having a high number of children, rural residents were positively associated with IPV and household and community wealth index and sex of household headed were negatively related with IPV in East Africa. Therefore, we recommend establishing effective health and legal response using an integrated policy approach and Special attention should be given to women who live rural and poorest to reduce IPV and to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) goal 5.

