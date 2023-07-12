SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

The editors. Sci. Adv. 2023; 9(33): eadj9995.

(Copyright © 2023, American Association for the Advancement of Science)

10.1126/sciadv.adj9995

37595019

On 12 July 2023, Science Advances published the Research Article "Unemployment and underemployment are causes of suicide," by Adam Skinner et al. (1). On 20 July 2023, an Editorial Expression of Concern alerted readers that the authors had notified journal editors of a quantitative error in reporting of summary statistics from the Markov chain Monte Carlo analysis (2). The authors have corrected the paper as described in the Erratum (3). These changes address the concerns about the paper's integrity and therefore Science Advances has removed the Editorial Expression of Concern. The journal has posted this notice in its place to indicate the editors' confidence in the Research Article's data. We thank the authors for bringing the reporting error to our attention.
--H. Holden Thorp
Editor-in-Chief, Science Advances
1. A. Skinner, N. D. Osgood, J. Occhipinti, Y. J. C. Song, I. B. Hickie, Unemployment and underemployment are causes of suicide. Sci. Adv. 9, eadg3758 (2023).


