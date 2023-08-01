Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this exploratory study were: 1) to draw a portrait of sleep, using actigraphic sleep measures, sleep diaries and a validated sleep questionnaire in preschoolers (3- to 5-year-olds) involved with Child Protective Services (CPS) and to compare it with preschoolers from the community, not involved with CPS and 2) to verify whether the sleep differences between the two groups persisted after adjusting for covariates (sociodemographic and child characteristics).



METHODS: A total of 92 preschoolers aged from 3 to 5 years (49,5 ± 7,0 months) participated in the study (n = 22 preschoolers involved with CPS and n = 70 preschoolers from the community). Actigraphic sleep parameters were recorded using the child's non-dominant wrist over 72 h during weekdays and sleep diaries were filled out by parents (for nighttime) and childcare specialists (for daytime). Parents filled out the Child Sleep Habits Questionnaires (CSHQ) to measure their perception of their child's sleep. Chi-square tests, ANOVAs, and linear regressions were used to analyze the data and adjust for covariates (sociodemographic and child characteristics).



RESULTS: Preschoolers involved with CPS took longer to fall asleep and signaled significantly fewer nighttime awakenings to their parents compared to the group of preschoolers from the community. These significant effects were still present after adjusting for covariates (sociodemographic and child characteristics).



CONCLUSIONS: Understanding the underpinnings of these sleep differences by exploring their possible links with daytime cortisol production, sleep ecology and parent-child attachment are interesting avenues for future research.

