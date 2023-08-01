|
Touchette E, Rousseau M, Simard V, St-Amand A. Sleep Med. 2023; 110: 166-171.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37595433
OBJECTIVES: The objectives of this exploratory study were: 1) to draw a portrait of sleep, using actigraphic sleep measures, sleep diaries and a validated sleep questionnaire in preschoolers (3- to 5-year-olds) involved with Child Protective Services (CPS) and to compare it with preschoolers from the community, not involved with CPS and 2) to verify whether the sleep differences between the two groups persisted after adjusting for covariates (sociodemographic and child characteristics).
Child; Child protective services; Actigraphy; Adversity; Child sleep habits questionnaire; Maltreatment; Sleep