|
Citation
|
Crasta D, Funderburk JS, Gray TD, Cordova JV, Britton PC. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37594162
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Close relationship problems play a key role in many contemporary theories of suicide. However, the potential of relationship support in suicide prevention is understudied. This study explores the feasibility, safety, acceptability, and promise of utilizing the 3-session Relationship Checkup (RC) in veterans with mental health and romantic relationship concerns.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; couples; veteran