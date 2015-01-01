|
Citation
Liu L, Han Y, Lian Y, Wu X, Qiao Z, Wang W. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37594174
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Being discriminated against is a potential interpersonal factor leading to suicidal ideation. Compared to nonimpoverished students, impoverished students have disadvantages in different aspects, leading to high risks of negative psychological states. However, few studies have contrasted the mechanism of discrimination in suicidal ideation between impoverished and nonimpoverished college students. The present study aimed to contrast the mediating effects of social support, depressive symptoms, and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) between perceived discrimination and suicidal ideation among impoverished and nonimpoverished college students.
Keywords
depressive symptoms; social support; suicidal ideation; perceived discrimination; nonsuicidal self-injury; impoverished college students