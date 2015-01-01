Abstract

The present study aimed to assess the awareness Of Parents Related to Suicidal Tendency in Adolescence The National Center for Disease Control reports that homicide and motor vehicle accidents are the two top causes of death for people between the ages of 15 and24. Although teens make up 20% of the general population, they are a largely un recognised and uncared- for segment of society. The data for main study collection was 300 parents. Description of the tools refers to the explanation of the content of the tool. The research lists the number of items and the scoring for each item in the tool. The tool used for the present study is level of knowledge in parents. descriptive and inferential statistics were applied to analyses the data by using SPSS-20 software.we use purposive sampling technique. In this study, it highlights that level of awareness regarding suicidal tendency in adolescence. 300 sample for 157 sample have average knowledge score 2 (52.3%) 125 sample have inadequate knowledge score 1(41.7%) and 18 sample have adequate knowledge score 3(6%). In this study, it highlights that level of awareness regarding suicidal tendency in adolescence. 300 sample for 157 sample have average knowledge score 2 (52.3%) 125 sample have inadequate knowledge score 1(41.7%) and 18 sample have adequate knowledge score 3(6%)

