Abstract

Road accidents are a major cause of death in Bushehr province. The main goal of the research is to obtain the temporal-spatial pattern of weather hazards in the occurrence of road accidents in Bushehr province. The statistical population of this research includes all road accidents that occurred in the transportation axes of Bushehr province in a period of 5 years (1394-1398) The traffic police is registered. Meteorological variables include horizontal visibility, humidity, cloudiness, wind speed, temperature and sea level pressure in a 5-year period (2014-2016) on a monthly basis. Statistical software and spatial analysis of data from ArcGIS software have been used for statistical analysis of accident and meteorological data. Cornell method has been used for zoning maps of accidents and climatic elements. In inferential statistics methods, chi-square test and ANOVA have been used to examine and compare frequencies and relationships between classified variables. The results showed that in the zoning of some seasons of the year, the effects of elements such as temperature, humidity, air pressure and horizontal visibility had an impact on the occurrence of accidents. The results of statistical tests showed only two variables of wind and horizontal visibility in all types of accidents. The results showed that the amount of accidents and time variables have a significant difference and the most accidents occurred in the third quarter of the year; Because in the autumn season, the element of dust prevails, which reduces the horizontal visibility.

Language: fa