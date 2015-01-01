Abstract

The increase in traffic accidents is one of the most important life-threatening dangers in the world. Heavy vehicle accidents have also been focused of attention in recent years. Because heavy vehicles play an important role in the economy of countries especially in Iran. Recent research shows heavy vehicle accidents are on the rise, so investigating the causes seems necessary. In many studies, fatigue, drowsiness, anxiety, and anger are important factors in heavy vehicle accidents. In Iran, lack of road amenities and lack of suitable reast area, inappropriate spacing and time of rest area are some of the most important causes of drivers' behavioral problems. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate the time and location distance between heavy vehicle rest area and traffic accidents on intercity routes (Case Study: Zanjan-Mianeh main Road and Zanjan-Tabriz Freeway). The statistical population of the study is all drivers of heavy vehicles in this freeway. The sample size was estimated to be 170 people using Cochran formula. The data were categorized and analyzed using descriptive statistical methods. In order to test the research hypotheses, Kolmogorov-Smirnov's inferential statistical methods and correlation and regression tests were used. The results indicate that the time and location distance as well as the facilities of rest area have a significant effect on reducing road accidents. Also a model was fitted based on the spatial and temporal distance of the rest area.

Language: fa