Abstract

Today, the growing trend of accidents in roads and casualties are the result of loss of national capital. These factors and the expression of practical solutions can reduce the incidence of such incidents. Behavioral abnormalities in driving are considered as a serious problem in society. Lack of skills in vehicle control, fatigue, drowsiness and exceeding speed limits, road geometry and psychological and economic problems are the causes of accidents in the country. Investigating the causes of traffic accidents shows that in addition to learning and acquiring skills and experience in the control of vehicles psychological factors, stress and economic situation also have a special role in preventing accidents. In this study, the effect of psychological behavior of heavy vehicle drivers on Zanjan-Tabriz axis crash rate is investigated. The statistical population of this research is heavy vehicle drivers and the study area is Zanjan-Tabriz axis in 1397 which was done by questionnaire method using SPSS20 software. The results showed that the exhaustion parameters of fatigue and drowsiness, economic factors, road geometry and stress had a positive and significant effect on the rate of accidents.

Language: fa