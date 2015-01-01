Abstract

The high number of traffic accidents in the country shows that there are many problems in the country's traffic management. However, many people are willing to cooperate and participate in solving traffic problems, so it was necessary to conduct a study that shows the acceptance of traffic experts in attracting people's participation in traffic management. In this study, by identifying the methods used in other countries to attract public participation, a survey was designed to examine the opinion of 44 traffic police officers on the possibility of attracting public participation for law enforcing the violating drivers and making the making the roads more safe. The results of this study showed that traffic police officers generally agree with public participation in enforcing the law of violating drivers, although they consider it necessary to equip people with equipment to document violations. Police officers also agree with public participation in safe making the roads. Due to the agreement of traffic police officers with the participation of the public, traffic-related institutions can attract and organize volunteers and reliable people to participate in traffic management. These individuals must be equipped with equipment to document violations to participate in law enforcement of violating drivers.

