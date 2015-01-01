Abstract

By consideration of spreading roads, increasing vehicles, a consequently increasing inner-outer travelling, accidents and violations turned into significant problem in the part of road transportation. In this regard, The aim of this study is evaluating the effect of increasing the number of vehicles on increasing the number of accidents an violations in Bushehr-Brazjan is considered as an important and related place to answer the question which cause the traffic accidents, on the other hand, related to this problem a few studies have been implemented on the Bushehr-Brazjan road. This research is a descriptive-analytical study that Bushehr-Brazjan road axis was studied as a research road axis based on available information and based on statistics of violations due to speed, unauthorized distance and road accidents in the mentioned freeway. Given that the data collected is quantitative and the research seeks to investigate and determine the relationship between the variables, Pearson correlation coefficient has been used to measure the relationship. Also, according to the distribution diagram between the dependent variable and the independent variable indicating the existence of a linear relationship between the variables linear regression has been used. Relevant information was collected and evaluated in consecutive years (2014-2019). The results showed that the increase in the number of vehicles affected on 93% of accidents, 83% of speeding violations and 81% of speeding violations. Also, by considering the independent variables and the use of the multivariate linear regression equation, the number of accidents for the coming years can be predicted.

Language: fa