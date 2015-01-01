Abstract

Iran is a developing country with high rates of high-traffic deaths in the world, of which about 30% of the accidents are due to lack of attention, the most important factor of which is the use of mobile phones during driving. Law enforcement is one of the ways to control and mitigate such accidents, which can play a significant role in reducing these accidents in the presence of efficient laws and compliance by drivers. The purpose of this paper is to examine the impact of police decisiveness on the non-use of mobile devices while driving and the impact on city drivers and interurban roads. The study area is located in the city of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province and the cities located in western Iran. The statistical population of the present study included all people traveling on urban and inner roads in Sanandaj city. Due to the unlimited statistical population, the sample size was determined using the Cochran sample size and 384 as the statistical population. The method of determining the sample size in this study is simple random. The final results of this study indicate that there is a significant relationship between the level of education in the use of mobile phones during driving and the rules related to the use of mobile phones while driving and the determination of the police to not use the mobile while driving. However, there was no significant relationship between drivers' gender and the lack of use of mobile during driving.

Language: fa