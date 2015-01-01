Abstract

Friction of the pavement surface is one of the most important indicators of pavement, which in addition to safety on other things, such as sound production and driving comfort, also affects. Due to the shortcomings in this section and the fact that the friction of the pavement surface has not been measured in real and field in Iran, so in this research for the first time in Iran, the locking wheel was completely designed and built. Then by studying three routes in Shiraz and using the British pendulum test and sand patch test, and using various references, the results of the device were validated and then the variation of the braking distance was obtained based on the speed of motion. The results indicate a change in friction number from about 70 to 30 at a speed of 40 to 120 km / h. This change increases the braking distance by about 300%.

