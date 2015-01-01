Abstract

Airports are critical infrastructures that require special protection. Public spaces are considered vulnerable areas and a possible target for general crime as well as terrorism. Because of the latest terrorist attacks which targeted vulnerable areas in airports, it is essential to test proactive methods capable of helping to detect potential threats. In this context, there are also other illicit activities closely related to civil air transport, which must also be addressed. First, we propose a theoretical framework to explain the presence and detection of anomalous behaviors. Therefore, in this research, we start by analyzing the behavior of airport users (N = 352) in terms of "patterns of movement," "patterns of communication," indicators activated by the autonomic nervous system, and object adaptors. The results show significant differences in both movement and communication patterns between those who commit illegal acts and those who do not. No significant differences were found related to indicators coming from the autonomous nervous system or the object adaptors. Six significant behaviors account for the 49% of the variance in those who commit illegal activities. Three significant behaviors account for the 19% of the variance in those who possess background records.

