Krishnan N, Steene LMB, Lewis M, Marshall D, Ireland JL. J. Police Crim. Psychol. 2022; 37(4): 939-951.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
Suicide has long been considered as nearing 'epidemic levels' in law enforcement populations. Nevertheless, despite the argued scale of the problem, no review has yet systematically examined the evidence base to elucidate the risk factors or predictors implicated in the suicidal behaviours of police officers. The current review aims to do this, by considering a final sample of 20 papers that met inclusion criteria.
Language: en
Police; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Risk factors; Suicidal ideation; Suicide; Uniformed services