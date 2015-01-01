Abstract

First responders' specific vulnerability to hazardous alcohol use is related to increased risk for psychological difficulties, frequent exposure to critical and organizational stressors, and potentially maladaptive coping strategies. The current research sought to (1) identify profiles of vulnerability to alcohol use in first responders based on relevant risk factors identified (i.e., mental health indicators, coping strategies), and (2) compare how the emerging profiles vary across their experience of occupational stress. Participants included 282 first responders (77.4% male; Mage = 42.4, SD = 10.4; 77% police officers) who completed measures of mental health, cognitive-emotional coping strategies, occupational stress, and alcohol use. Latent Profile analysis yielded three distinct profiles: Clinical Nonspecific (n = 119), Anger Specific (n = 88); and Trauma Impacted (n = 64). Clusters differed significantly on mental health variables, coping strategies and alcohol use, and meaningfully varied in their experience of occupational stressors. Although there is value in organization-wide prevention and psychological health initiatives, the heterogeneity in the identified profiles highlights the need for targeted prevention and interventions within first responder organizations.

