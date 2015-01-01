SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Spivey H, Asiri A, Kridel MM, Uppalapati T, Peeples D, McCall WV. Curr. Sleep Med. Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s40675-023-00256-7

unavailable

The purpose of this review is to examine the literature regarding the link between suicidal ideation and behavior with insomnia and briefly discuss how treatment of the latter may reduce the former.


Adolescents; Adults; Elderly; Insomnia; Suicide; Treatment

